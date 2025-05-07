Turkey’s top court backs controversial new dog culling law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Turkey’s top court on Wednesday rejected a request to annul a contentious new law designed to remove millions of stray dogs from the streets, which critics said could lead to mass killings of the animals.

The main opposition party had sought the overturn of the legislation that was enacted last year, arguing that it violated animal rights and the right to life.

The Constitutional Court however, has ruled that the provisions are legally valid and for it to continue to be implemented.

Dozens of animal rights activists had gathered near the Constitutional Court to press the court to repeal the law, holding up posters reading “cancel the blood-ridden law” and shouting anti-government slogans.

The government has estimated that some four million stray dogs roam Turkey’s cities and countryside. While many of the dogs are harmless, the government moved to tighten legislation on stray animals, following incidents of dog attacks, including cases involving children.

open image in gallery A passersby holds her pet dog as she looks at pro animal rights activist shout slogans during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey, 27 June, 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The law requires municipalities to round up stray dogs and relocate them into shelters where they would be vaccinated, neutered and spayed before making them available for adoption. Dogs that are in pain, terminally ill or pose a health risk to humans would be euthanised.

In March, Turkey’s interior minister pledged to bring in the law in the wake of the death of a toddler’s death in the month. In a video on social media, Ali Yerlikaya said: “Either they will do this job or I will use whatever authority the law gives me to the fullest.”

Two-year-old Rana El Selci died after she was attacked by several stray dogs in the Turkish city of Konya. Her death sparked fresh outcry about the number of stray dogs roaming Turkey’s streets and countryside.

Animal-lovers had strongly opposed the law, fearing it would lead to widespread culling or dogs ending up in disease-ridden and overcrowded shelters.

They raised concerns about how financially-strained municipalities would secure funding to construct the additional shelters. They fear that, instead of allocating resources to care for the stray dogs, some municipalities may resort to euthanising them under the pretext of illness.

Many animal rights advocates have also claimed that many street animals were indiscriminately killed after the passage of the law.

The court ruling is likely to increase pressure on municipalities to enforce the law.