Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Turkish police officer dies from gunshot wounds suffered in Istanbul drug raid

Turkish officials say a police officer has died after being shot during a drug raid in Istanbul

Via AP news wire
Monday 08 December 2025 09:20 GMT
Turkey Police Death
Turkey Police Death (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A police officer died Monday after being shot and seriously wounded during an early morning drug raid in Istanbul, Turkish officials said.

Officer Emre Albayrak died of his wounds in a hospital. He was part of a special operations team carrying out the raid in the Cekmekoy district on Istanbul’s Asian side.

“Our police officer Emre Albayrak, who was seriously injured in a narcotics operation in the Cekmekoy district, could not be saved despite all interventions in the hospital to which he was taken and became a martyr,” Istanbul Governor’s Office said in a statement.

The man who opened fire on police was killed and two other suspects were detained, the office said.

Turkey has experienced a rise in drug-related crime in recent years. There was a 23% rise in drug-related incidents last year compared to 2023, according to a National Police Counter-Narcotics Department report.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a social media post Monday that 970 suspects had been detained in nationwide counter-narcotics operations over the previous week.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in