Watch: Taiwan braces for Typhoon Gaemi as flights cancelled and markets closed

Watch as Taiwan braced for Typhoon Gaemi on Wednesday (24 July) as flights were cancelled and markets closed.

Gaemi, the first typhoon of the season, made landfall on Taiwan’s northeast coast on Wednesday and is predicted to move towards China’s Fujian province by Friday.

The storm did not make landfall in the Philippines but still led to at least 12 deaths, bringing strong winds and rain to add to already high levels of seasonal monsoon rainfall.

Schools and offices were closed across Taiwan on Wednesday, and Taipei’s usually busy streets were empty.

“Tomorrow, please stay at home,” Taipei mayor Chiang Wan-an wrote on his Facebook page yesterday. “Gaemi, the first typhoon to make landfall this year, continues to strengthen.”

“This could be the biggest typhoon in recent years,” fishing boat captain Hung Chun told Reuters.