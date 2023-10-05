For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as heavy rain and strong winds batter Taiwan’s Pingtung as Typhoon Koinu is set to make landfall on Thursday 5 October.

Typhoon Koinu swept southern Taiwan earlier on Thursday, injuring 190 people but causing no deaths.

It brought intense winds and rainstorms to the island, leading to school and office closures.

Koinu, which means “puppy” in Japanese, is the equivalent of a category 4 hurricane.

The typhoon packed unexpectedly strong winds with a gust of 213mph recorded Wednesday night on the outlying Orchid Island.

Cities across the island cancelled work and classes, including the major southern port city of Kaohsiung.

The capital, Taipei, was operating as normal and saw no rain as of Thursday morning.

Taiwan’s fire department reported 190 injuries, most of them in cities along the eastern coast, including Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

Most domestic flights and 42 international flights were cancelled on Thursday, according to the transportation ministry, while ferries to outlying islands were also suspended.

Taiwan sits in an active region for tropical cyclones, but Koinu is only the second typhoon to make landfall in years, after Typhoon Haikui hit the island in early September, injuring dozens but not causing any catastrophic damage.