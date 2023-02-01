Jump to content

Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

The funeral for Tyre Nichols is taking place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and is expected to draw family, friends and civil rights activists

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 February 2023 15:19

Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):

9 a.m.

The funeral for Tyre Nichols was expected to take place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and draw family, friends and civil rights activists amid a winter storm affecting the city.

The service was delayed until 1 p.m. Central Standard Time due to inclement weather. An ice storm warning was in effect for Memphis until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Nichols, a Black man, was beaten earlier this month by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop and later died. Five Black officers involved in the beating have been fired, as well as three fire department workers who responded to the scene. Two other police officers have been suspended.

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to attend the celebration of life. Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy and attorney Ben Crump will also speak.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye

— A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death

— Black parents, children have ‘the talk’

— Tyre Nichols case shows officers still fail to intervene

— Memphis beating video puts spotlight on first police account

