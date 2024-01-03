Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Firefighters battling large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill

Firefighters were battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon, according to WSVN News in South Florida

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 January 2024 19:56
Dolphins Ravens Football
Dolphins Ravens Football
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Firefighters were battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches in South Florida, was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill was at Dolphins practice Wednesday as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

A Dolphins spokesperson said Hill is aware of the fire and has left practice. His family is out of the house and safe.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in