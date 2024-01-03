Firefighters battling large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Firefighters were battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches in South Florida, was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill was at Dolphins practice Wednesday as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

A Dolphins spokesperson said Hill is aware of the fire and has left practice. His family is out of the house and safe.

