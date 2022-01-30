UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits
Authorities in he United Arab Emirates say its forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country
The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen s Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said.
The UAE s state-run WAM news agency reported the interception, saying that “the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.”
It wasn't immediately clear where the missile remnants fell. The country's civilian air traffic control agency said there was no immediate effect on air travel in the UAE, home to the long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad
Houthi military spokesman Yehia Sarei wrote on Twitter that the rebels would make an announcement about an attack in the coming hours that reached into “the depths of the UAE." He did not elaborate and there was nothing immediately reported on the Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is in the country on a state visit. The ceremonial leader met Sunday with Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It wasn't immediately clear how the missile attack would affect the rest of his trip.
