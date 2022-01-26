Man paralyzed in Uber vehicle crash sues for $63M
A Massachusetts man who was left a quadriplegic when his Uber vehicle crashed last year is seeking $63 million in damages in a negligence lawsuit he has filed against the ride-hailing platform
A Massachusetts man who was left a quadriplegic when his Uber vehicle crashed last year is seeking $63 million in damages in a negligence lawsuit he has filed against the ride-hailing platform.
William Good, 31, of Somerville alleges in the lawsuit that Uber “failed to appropriately screen, hire and supervise their driver, resulting in severe and life-changing injuries to Mr. Good, who is now a quadriplegic.”
Good had hailed a ride to get from work in Boston to his home in Somerville on April 30, according to the suit.
The suit filed Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court seeks a jury trial and $63 million for severe physical, mental and emotional injuries, extraordinary pain and suffering, and permanent disability.
An Uber spokesperson told The Boston Globe the company could not comment on pending litigation.
The driver had a driving history that included moving violations, crashes and citations, the suit says.
“I struggle daily with the knowledge that this Uber employee was hired as a professional driver — the last thing he should have been hired to do," Good told WCVB-TV.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.