Watch live: UCLA pro-Palestine protests continue after mass stand-off with riot police

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 02 May 2024 07:07
Watch live on Thursday (2 May) as UCLA pro-Palestine protests continue after a stand-off with riot police.

Law enforcement officers in riot gear massed by the hundreds on the campus of the University of California at Los Angeles after darkness fell on Wednesday in preparation to clear out a pro-Palestinian protest camp attacked the night before by pro-Israel supporters.

The chaotic scenes at UCLA came just hours after New York police burst into a building occupied by anti-war protesters at Columbia University on Tuesday night, arresting over 300 protesters.

Some of the activists on the UCLA campus were seen donning hard hats, goggles and respirator masks in anticipation of the raid a day after the university declared the encampment unlawful, while others chanted “we’re not leaving”.

