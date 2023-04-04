Jump to content

UConn wins March Madness with 76-59 smothering of SDSU

Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school's fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State

Eddie Pells
Tuesday 04 April 2023 04:45

UConn wins March Madness with 76-59 smothering of SDSU

UConn topped off an impressive March Madness run on Monday night, clamping down early and breaking it open late to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards for the Huskies (31-8), who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.

UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, only to see the Aztecs (32-7) trim the lead to five with 5:19 left. Bur Jordan Hawkins (xx points) answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and the only drama left was whether UConn would cover the 7 1/2-point spread and go 6-for-6 with double-digit wins.

Keshad Johnson had 14 points for San Diego State, which came up one win shy in this, its first trip to the Final Four.

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

