Watch as British politicians visiting Taiwan hold press conference

Mary-Kate Findon
Wednesday 22 March 2023 07:20
Watch as British lawmakers visiting Taiwan hold a press conference hosted by the Taiwan Foreign Ministry.

The visit has sparked outrage from China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory.

A statement from the Chinese embassy in London described the trip as "blatant interference in China's internal affairs" despite their "firm opposition."

The statement also claimed that the trip "sends a grossly wrong signal to the separatist forces for Taiwan independence."

"We would like to make this clear to the relevant British politicians: any actions that undermine China's interests will be met with its resolute countermeasures," the spokesperson concluded.

The six lawmakers from the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group met with President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Monday.

Taiwan’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

Beijing launched joint military exercises around the island after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last summer.

Comments

