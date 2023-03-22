Watch as British politicians visiting Taiwan hold press conference

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as British lawmakers visiting Taiwan hold a press conference hosted by the Taiwan Foreign Ministry.

The visit has sparked outrage from China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory.

A statement from the Chinese embassy in London described the trip as "blatant interference in China's internal affairs" despite their "firm opposition."

The statement also claimed that the trip "sends a grossly wrong signal to the separatist forces for Taiwan independence."

"We would like to make this clear to the relevant British politicians: any actions that undermine China's interests will be met with its resolute countermeasures," the spokesperson concluded.

The six lawmakers from the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group met with President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Monday.

Taiwan’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

Beijing launched joint military exercises around the island after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last summer.

