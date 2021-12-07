October worst month on record for A&E waiting times

The monthly figure has been consistently dropping since the beginning of the pandemic.

Craig Paton
Tuesday 07 December 2021 11:40
The recent figures cover all of October (Peter Byrne/PA)
The recent figures cover all of October (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A&E waiting times in Scotland in October were the worst since records began, new figures show.

Just 73.5% of patients who presented at emergency departments were seen within the four-hour target set out by the Scottish Government

According to figures from Public Health Scotland, the proportion of patients waiting less than four hours fell from 76.1% in September.

The monthly figure has been steadily dropping throughout the pandemic, but the Scottish Government claims the performance is better in Scotland than any other country in the UK.

Throughout October, 6,8% of patients (8,181) waited longer than eight hours before being admitted to hospital or discharged, while 2.1% (2,533) waited 12 hours or longer.

Recommended

The October figures were released at the same time as statistics for the week ending November 28, which showed a slight improvement from the week before, rising to 73.8% from 73.2%.

Some 5.5% (1,282) of patients waited longer than eight hours during the week, with 1.8% (423) waiting more than 12 hours.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Emergency units across the UK continue to be hit by the direct and indirect impacts of Covid.

“We know that performance will fluctuate as we move into the winter months, but Scotland’s core A&E departments continue to outperform those in the rest of the UK, and have done so for more than six years, with today’s figures confirming that, during October, over 73% of people were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours at our A&E departments.

“The Health Secretary has been very clear this will be the most difficult winter in NHS history and that’s why we’ve announced £300 million of measures to increase NHS and social care capacity as part of our strategy to simultaneously tackle the various issues combining in extra A&E waits.

“We are in daily contact with every Board and are monitoring the situation closely.”

Even with the wonderful assistance of UK armed forces and his knee-jerk attempt to divert patients from A&E to GP services, the Health Secretary has been unable to prevent the worst emergency waiting time figures since the SNP came to power

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures are unacceptable and show Health Secretary Humza Yousaf’s “inability” to tackle the problem.

“The fact that more than one in four patients are not being seen within the four-hour target set by the SNP Government should shame the Health Secretary, because it will lead to avoidable deaths.

Recommended

“His flimsy NHS recovery plan is totally inadequate. Even with the wonderful assistance of UK armed forces and his knee-jerk attempt to divert patients from A&E to GP services, the Health Secretary has been unable to prevent the worst emergency waiting time figures since the SNP came to power.

“We must finally see leadership and an urgent plan from him to address this growing crisis in Scotland’s NHS.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in