Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Global media outlets announce plans for coverage of Queen’s funeral

Networks have provided daily live-updates since the news broke on Thursday.

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 14 September 2022 03:36
Global media outlets announce plans for Queen’s funeral coverage (Paul Childs/PA)
Global media outlets announce plans for Queen’s funeral coverage (Paul Childs/PA)
(PA Wire)

Media outlets all over the world have announced plans for coverage of the Queen’s state funeral as preparations continue for the historic event.

Despite time differences, networks in the US, Canada and Australia have provided daily live-updates since the news broke on Thursday, with several announcing plans for full and live coverage of the funeral on Monday.

CNN tweeted about its own plans for coverage with a video montage of tributes being paid to the monarch in the UK.

“A queen remembered. A life celebrated. Join CNN as a country and the world say goodbye,” a voiceover for the promotional clip said.

Recommended

Fellow US outlet NBC News is also due to broadcast the funeral on its network and streaming service: NBC News Now.

Over in Australia, national broadcaster ABC listed “live coverage of the state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II”, as well as several special documentaries celebrating the monarch’s life and legacy “through Australian eyes”.

People can also tune into ABC NewsRadio to listen to the funeral live from the ABC listen app.

Canadian network CBC also said it would have live televised coverage on Monday on its main CBC News Network, as well as CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca and the CBC News app

The broadcaster will also provide audio coverage on CBC Radio and its CBC Listen app.

Several US networks also showed live footage of the Queen’s coffin as it returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, including NBC, CBS and ABC News.

CBS announced it would show coverage of the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the funeral is to take place, on Wednesday.

“A regal procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall as Great Britain’s royal family escorts Queen Elizabeth’s coffin past adoring fans from around the world,” the promotion said.

Recommended

Upon the arrival of the coffin at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, ABC News correspondent James Longman said the news had “really hit home now for London” and that the next few days would be “absolutely extraordinarily moving”.

Fox News also reported on the arrival of the coffin to the palace.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in