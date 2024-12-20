Trial of alleged Lockerbie bombmaker will restore faith in justice, says Bain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scotland’s most senior law officer has expressed hope the forthcoming trial of a man accused of involvement in the Lockerbie bombing will renew confidence in the justice process around the case, ahead of the 36th anniversary of the explosion.

All 259 passengers and crew onboard Pan Am Flight 103 and 11 people on the ground were killed when the plane exploded above the Scottish town in 1988, in what remains Britain’s deadliest terrorist atrocity.

In 2001, former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of the murders of 270 people by the introduction of an explosive device onto a civilian aircraft.

However, prosecutors have always maintained that Megrahi acted with others in carrying out the attack.

The forthcoming trial in Washington will bring the facts of this case before the public again, and the circumstances of what happened can be fully understood Dorothy Bain KC, Lord Advocate

Libyan national Abu Agila Masud, who is alleged to have helped make the bomb, is due to go on trial in the US in May 2025 facing three charges, which he denies.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC acknowledged that “not everyone shares the same view” as the Crown about the incident, but said next year’s trial will enable the circumstances of what happened to be “fully understood”.

“The bombing of Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie was the darkest of days but the dignity of the hundreds of families so dreadfully affected has always shone as a point of light guiding the pursuit of justice,” she said.

“Scotland’s prosecutors and police, working with counterparts in the United States have remained steadfast in our commitment to uncovering the truth and holding those responsible accountable.

“The original trial at the Scottish Court in the Netherlands considered Crown evidence from 227 witnesses over 72 days. Megrahi was convicted and that decision has been upheld twice at appeal.

“Despite this long-running and intense scrutiny, I am aware that not everyone shares the same view of the Crown case. I have always believed in the power of the legal process as a tool for fairness and public trust.

“The forthcoming trial in Washington will bring the facts of this case before the public again, and the circumstances of what happened can be fully understood.”

Earlier this month, Scotland’s prosecution service said parts of the wreckage of the downed plane were being transferred to the US as evidence ahead of the trial.

The plane exploded above Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway, on December 21 1988, 40 minutes into its flight from London to New York.

Megrahi is the only man convicted in relation to the bombing, after being found guilty of 270 counts of murder by a panel of three Scottish judges, sitting at a special court in the Hague in 2001.

He was sent to prison in Scotland but was controversially granted compassionate release in 2009 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, returning home to Libya where he died in 2012.

A new drama, Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, starring Colin Firth and focusing on the story of Jim Swire whose daughter died in the bombing, is due to air on Sky Atlantic on January 2.