Two women killed in flat fire

Two women have died and a baby was taken to hospital following a fire in a flat.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen, at around 6pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said the two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said five casualties were rescued and treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Police said the baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and was later discharged, and four people were treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution while emergency services dealt with what the fire service described as an “extremely challenging” incident.

The SFRS sent seven appliances and two specialist units to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances at this time.”

Our crews demonstrated unwavering dedication and professionalism as they dealt with an extremely challenging incident Andrew Wright, fire service area commander

The road was closed for a time but later reopened.

SFRS area commander Andrew Wright, senior officer for Aberdeen city, Aberdeenshire and Moray, said: “We were alerted at 5.58pm on Monday to reports of a dwelling fire on Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen.

“Operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the first floor of a block of flats. Nearby properties were also evacuated as a precaution.

“Sadly, two people passed away at the scene. A further five casualties were rescued and treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this incident at this difficult time.

“Our crews demonstrated unwavering dedication and professionalism as they dealt with an extremely challenging incident in collaboration with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland colleagues.

“Crews worked tirelessly to make the area safe before leaving the scene at 9.02pm.

“A joint investigation with Police Scotland is under way.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.59pm on January 29 to attend an incident on Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen.

“Fourteen resources were dispatched to the scene including ambulances, trauma teams and special operation response teams.

“Four patients were treated and discharged at scene and one paediatric patient was transported to hospital as a precaution.”