Police investigate after objects thrown at Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin

Police are investigating after Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin said he was hit by a coin during a game against his former club.

Goodwin claimed other projectiles including a pie and a cup of juice were also thrown at him during the game against Aberdeen at Tannadice Park in Dundee on Saturday.

Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage and engaging with the clubs to establish the circumstances

The Irishman, who was sacked by Aberdeen on January 28 after a string of poor results, was named the new Dundee United manager on Wednesday.

His first game in charge was against his former club, who won the cinch Premiership contest 3-1.

Speaking after the match Goodwin said: “I obviously wasn’t expecting a warm reception from the Aberdeen fans. But I was disappointed that there were coins and other projectiles getting chucked down on top of me.

“There was a pie, a cup of juice, a couple of coins, and unfortunately one of them landed on the top of my head.

“Thankfully it was nothing serious but not what you want when you go to your work.

“I have to say that it is definitely just a minority. There are always a few bad eggs who tarnish the rest of the club.

“Aberdeen is a terrific club and one of the best supported in the country – 2,500-3,000 of them down the road tonight supporting their team, but a few mindless idiots have us talking about stuff we don’t want to be talking about.

“It was disappointing but I am not going to go over the top with it and I am sure it will be dealt with.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are aware of media reporting around objects being thrown on to the pitch at Tannadice Park, during a match on the evening of Saturday 4 March 2023.

“Whilst no reports have been made to Police Scotland, we are engaging with the clubs involved to establish the circumstances.

“Inquiries are ongoing which will include a review of CCTV footage.”

If and when the culprits are identified, they will be dealt with by both the club and the authorities Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC said that a handful of supporters have “let the club and themselves down.”

In a statement, the club said: “Numerous pyrotechnic devices were ignited and thrown on to the pitch – with one narrowly missing Ryan Duncan. It’s been reported that several objects were also thrown in the direction of Jim Goodwin.

“Inquiries have begun and we are working together with Dundee United FC and Police Scotland.

“If and when the culprits are identified, they will be dealt with by both the club and the authorities.

“Our plea to this minority is to continue to give the team the fantastic support that we are known for – but do that in a safe and respectful manner that doesn’t endanger either the health or safety of any player, staff or your fellow supporters.”