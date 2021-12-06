Three charged after £500,000 drugs seized in raid
Two men and a woman are due to appear in court after a haul of cocaine and heroin was found at a property in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen.
Police have seized cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £500,000.
Officers with a warrant raided a property in East Main Avenue in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen at 12.10pm on Saturday.
Two men, aged 27 and 31, and a 29-year-old woman were arrested and charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.
Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people of Aberdeen that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.
“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so, if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.