Four men arrested after cannabis worth £450K seized in Aberdeen

Four men have been arrested and charged after police seized cannabis worth an estimated £450,000 in Aberdeen

Police carried out a search warrant at East Tullos Industrial Estate on Hillview Road on Saturday morning.

Detectives said they found a five-figure sum of cash as well as the cannabis.

The men, who are aged 52, 47, 41 and 40, are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “This was significant recovery and as a result, we have taken an estimate of £450,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

“Serious organised crime and drugs misuse brings nothing but misery to our local communities.

“I want to reassure the public that Police Scotland will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to disrupt the activities of those involved in serious organised crime.

“We will also do all that we can to stop these illegal substances from causing harm on our streets.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about serious organised crime or drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”