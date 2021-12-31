Driver killed in collision involving stolen car

Another driver and passenger fled the scene in Aberdeen on Thursday evening.

Tome
Friday 31 December 2021 17:44
A stolen car was involved in a fatal collision in Aberdeen (Peter Byrne/PA)
A stolen car was involved in a fatal collision in Aberdeen (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The driver and passenger of a stolen car fled the scene of a crash that left a 42-year-old man dead, police have said.

A silver Volkswagen Golf that had been reported stolen was involved in a collision with a white Dacia Sandero in Aberdeen on Thursday evening.

Police Scotland said the 42-year-old Dacia driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died from his injuries, but the two men in the VW had left the scene of the collision at the junction of Hilton Drive and Hilton Avenue at approximately 6.25pm.

A family have been left devastated by this incident and this is compounded by the driver leaving the scene of the incident

Sergeant Steve Manson

A search has been launched to find the two men who fled on foot.

Recommended

Sergeant Steve Manson from the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically, this collision has resulted in the death of the male driver of the Sandero and our condolences are with his family at this time.

“A family have been left devastated by this incident and this is compounded by the driver leaving the scene of the incident. The vehicle involved had been stolen a short time earlier and we are urgently trying to trace the driver.

“If anyone who has knowledge of the occupants, or who was within the Golf at the time of the collision, then please do the right thing and contact us immediately.

“Similarly, we ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage of the incident or vehicles prior to the collision, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked contact the Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2559 of 30 December 2021.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in