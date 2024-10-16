Losses at Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course almost double in year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Losses at former US president Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course almost doubled last year, documents show.

The Menie Estate course in Balmedie, near Aberdeen, records Mr Trump’s children Eric and Donald Jr as directors, while he is registered as a “person with significant control”.

Filings from the course with Companies House show losses of the year up to December 31 2023 were more than £1.4 million, having increased from £738,000 the previous year.

This was supplemented by a near-£5 million loan from the former president’s company DJT Holdings – the ultimate parent firm for the course.

According to the books, the £4.8 million takes the total loans from DJT Holdings to £11.8 million.

The development’s turnover increased slightly compared to the previous year, up from £3.6 million to £3.75 million.

The Trump family announced plans for a second course in Aberdeenshire earlier this year, while the club also played host to the PGA Seniors Championship.

A statement signed off by Eric Trump in the accounts said: “As demonstrated, ownership remains steadfastly committed to their vision for the property and confidently foresee a positive fiscal improvement as the impact of the investment activities flow through in the medium and longer term.”

The Aberdeenshire development proved controversial when it was first announced, with locals up in arms about the proposals, as well as Mr Trump’s opposition to an offshore windfarm visible from the property.

The family also owns Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire, which also published its accounts with Companies House.

The property substantially increased its profits last year, up from £186,000 in 2022 to £3.8 million.

The filings come as the former president seeks to reclaim the White House, with the US election slated for November 5, where he will take on vice president Kamala Harris.