Man charged with attempted murder after ‘pregnant’ woman stabbed in Aberfan

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman who is reportedly pregnant was stabbed in a village in South Wales.

Daniel Mihai Popescu, 28, from Merthyr Tydfil, was also charged with stalking and witness intimidation after an incident on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr, on Tuesday.

South Wales Police previously said they responded to reports that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed at about 9.10am.

The woman, who is said to be pregnant, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening at the time.

Police arrested a man, who is believed to be known to the victim, on suspicion of attempted murder, just before 4pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said on Wednesday: “Daniel Mihai Popescu, aged 28, from Merthyr, has today been charged with attempted murder following an incident on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr, yesterday morning.

“He will appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, Thursday December 7, at 10am.

“The 29-year-old woman who was injured during the incident has been discharged from hospital.”

Schools and a community centre were closed after the incident as a precaution.