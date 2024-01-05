Shropshire among Abta’s ‘destinations to watch’ for holidaymakers in 2024

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shropshire has been named one of 10 “destinations to watch” for holidaymakers this year.

The county is the only UK location included in the list by travel trade organisation Abta, which described it as a “rural gem” with “beautiful landscapes, towns and villages”.

Visitors can view the Ironbridge Gorge, which is famed for being one of the birthplaces of the Industrial Revolution in the 18th century.

Many people are looking for inspiration and new suggestions of where to go Graeme Buck, Abta

Among the other destinations on the list are: the Spanish region of Extremadura, Saxony in Germany; Vietnam and Zambia.

The first Saturday in January is referred to as Sunshine Saturday by the travel industry as it is one of the busiest days of the year for holiday bookings.

Abta director of communications Graeme Buck said: “We know many people are looking for inspiration and new suggestions of where to go, so our team of experts at Abta has put together a list of 10 destinations to watch which offer varied and memorable experiences around the globe.

“Some are a little unexpected, and all are well worth a visit.

“The destinations showcase the amazing range of experiences that our world offers to holidaymakers.”