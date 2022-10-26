Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two thirds to cut back on Christmas to cope with cost-of-living rises

Despite spending the last two Christmases under restrictions, some 75% of adults are not planning a “big celebration” and 70% are cutting back.

Josie Clarke
Thursday 27 October 2022 00:01
Two thirds of UK adults are planning to cut back on their spending this Christmas due to the rising cost of living, according to a survey (Nick Ansell/PA)
Two thirds of UK adults are planning to cut back on their spending this Christmas due to the rising cost of living, according to a survey (Nick Ansell/PA)
(PA Archive)

More than two thirds of UK adults are planning to cut back on their spending this Christmas due to the cost of living, a survey suggests.

Despite spending the last two Christmases under social restrictions, some 75% of adults are not planning a “big celebration” and 70% are cutting back on last year, the poll for Accenture found.

Almost half are planning to cut back on buying presents (49%), eating out (46%), general socialising and buying food and drink to consume at home (both 35%).

Of those planning to reduce spending this Christmas, almost half (45%) are planning to buy food from budget-friendly supermarkets.

Just two in five (39%) are planning to take advantage of discount events such as Black Friday more than they did last year.

Recommended

Of the minority who are planning a big celebration (16%), just 38% said they will have to dip into their savings, while 44% will be shopping early or spreading the cost.

Kelly Askew, retail strategy and consulting lead at Accenture, said: “The fact that shoppers are planning to spend less on gifts this year reflects just how low the mood feels in the run up to this Christmas.

“As consumers continue to start their shopping earlier each year in a bid to spread the cost, it’s time for retailers to get creative with their marketing and offer ‘solutions’ to their customers rather than just ‘items’.

“Retailers should also look to educate consumers and families, helping them to shop economically and sustainably where possible. Taking clear steps to support people during this difficult time is the right thing to do and will encourage more loyalty among consumers.”

The survey also found that 80% of people have already made cutbacks in some form in the last six months.

Parents in particular appear to be cutting back, with 73% of those with children aged 12 to 18 already making, or intending to make, a conscious effort to reduce the amount of heating they use, compared with 56% of respondents without children.

Recommended

Some 71% of the same parents are re-evaluating their food shopping habits to cut down on waste and make food go further, dropping to 54% of those without children.

YouGov surveyed 4,232 adults online between October 6-10.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in