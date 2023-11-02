Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inquest to open into death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson

About 8,000 fans watched in horror as attempts were made to save Johnson’s life after what teammates said was a ‘freak accident’.

Dave Higgens
Thursday 02 November 2023 10:49
A message board with a tribute to Nottingham Panthers’ ice hockey player Adam Johnson outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham (Jacob King/PA)
A message board with a tribute to Nottingham Panthers’ ice hockey player Adam Johnson outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

An inquest is due to open into the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson during a match watched by thousands of fans.

The 29-year-old American was playing for Nottingham Panthers at rivals Sheffield Steelers on Saturday when he was reportedly hit in the throat by an opponent’s skate, causing a fatal injury.

About 8,000 fans watched in horror as attempts were made to save Johnson’s life as he lay on the ice at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, shielded by fellow players.

Coroner’s officers confirmed that the inquest into Johnson’s death will be opened at the Medico-Legal Centre in Sheffield on Friday at 9am.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed it is investigating the incident but officers have said the inquiry “will take some time”.

Johnson’s team said it was a “freak accident” on Sunday when they confirmed that the popular Minnesota-born player had died.

Officers have carried out inquiries at the arena, studied footage of the collision and spoken to experts, aided by Sheffield City Council’s health and safety team.

The force said the investigation would be lengthy.

On Wednesday, the Panthers invited fans of all clubs to attend Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena to celebrate the former NHL player on November 4.

This venue has been the focus of fans’ outpouring of shock and emotion since the tragedy at the weekend.

The Panthers have also announced the creation of an official fundraising page to raise money for the Love for Hibbing and Hockey Memorial Fund – established in Johnson’s memory.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in