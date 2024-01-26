Coroner suspends Adam Johnson investigation while police continue inquiries

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A coroner examining the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson says she has suspended her investigation as police inquiries continue.

Mr Johnson died on October 28 last year after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during a match at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

The 29-year-old American, who was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers, died in hospital.

Mr Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world, especially as the incident was witnessed by thousands of fans at the arena in Sheffield.

Sheffield’s senior coroner Tanyka Rawden opened an inquest into Mr Johnson’s death last year but, since then, South Yorkshire Police have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter.

Following a review of the case by Ms Rawden on Friday, her office confirmed the suspension of her investigation.

It said this suspension will last until July unless South Yorkshire Police determine that no-one will be charged with a homicide offence in relation to the Mr Johnson’s death.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ms Rawden’s office said: “HM Senior Coroner has reviewed the progress of the investigation into the death of Adam Johnson today, January 26 2024.

“Since the opening of the inquest on November 3 2023, detectives from South Yorkshire Police have arrested and questioned a man on suspicion of manslaughter.

If South Yorkshire Police determine before July 26 2024 that no person will be charged with a homicide offence involving the death of the deceased, the coroner will resume her investigation Coroner's office

“The suspect has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

“In light of the fact a person may be charged with a homicide offence involving the death of the deceased, HM Senior Coroner has suspended her investigation into Mr Johnson’s death under Paragraph 1(2)(a) of Schedule 1 to the Coroners and Justice Act 2009.

“The relevant period for the purposes of Paragraph 1(4)(b) and Paragraph 7 of Schedule 1 to the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 will be 26 weeks, namely July 26 2024.

“If South Yorkshire Police determine before July 26 2024 that no person will be charged with a homicide offence involving the death of the deceased, the coroner will resume her investigation upon receiving notification of that decision.”

Despite the inquest opening in November being very brief, it emerged later that Ms Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she is “sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn”, with the bodies given 56 days to say what action has been taken – or why action has not been taken.

The EIHA said neck guards will become mandatory from 2024 but the Elite League, in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, is not under its control.

The Elite Ice Hockey League said it will not make the use of neck guards mandatory but would “strongly encourage” players and officials to wear them.

The arrested man was bailed by police in November to a date in the new year.