Rare book with handwritten notes by Adam Smith to go on display

A rare book annotated by Scottish philosopher Adam Smith which was one of a minority not to be destroyed by him will go on display in his home town of Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Smith, who became a leading figure in the Scottish Enlightenment, is known for his landmark text, An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations, published in 1776.

He actively destroyed his papers and unpublished works, so books from his library – especially those with annotations – are of great interest to scholars.

An annotated volume, part of Smith’s library, is being displayed in his home town of Kirkcaldy, Fife, at Kirkcaldy Galleries, until February 28.

Curators believe markings in a text by philosopher John Locke – Two Treatises of Civil Government – offer intriguing insights into Smith’s developing intellect.

Smith studied at the University of Glasgow from 1737 to 1740 and the book is thought to have been read by him as part of his moral philosophy course.

It is the first time Smith’s copy of Two Treatises of Civil Government has been exhibited since 2016 – the year it was restored with support from the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries.

It is also the first showing since scholars confirmed that the penned markings in the edition from 1728 are highly likely to be Smith’s.

The book was one of the first artefacts gifted to the museum, which celebrates its centenary in June next year.

The edition is a critique of 17th century political theorist Sir Robert Filmer.

Curator Jane Freel said: “The text’s underscored lines and margin notes could be read as Smith’s way of understanding Filmer’s point-of-view, as well as helping him to better comprehend certain sections of the text.

“Annotating books was common in the 18th century, reflecting the Enlightenment practice of ‘thinking’ through a text rather than memorising it or skimming over the surface.”

Professor Craig Smith, of the University of Glasgow, said the markings can help researchers learn more about Smith’s interests and shed new light on his train of thought.

He first encountered the annotations in 2014 after a colleague had discovered them, and between 2014 and 2017, experts from the University of Glasgow and the National Library of Scotland pored over margin notes in several of Smith’s books and compared the handwriting with his letters – concluding that many of the annotations were his.

Professor Smith said: “Adam Smith loved books, and he used the library he assembled to research his famous works. Smith was a careful reader and these annotations show that he was a close reader of Locke’s work, giving us insight in how he criticised and was influenced by him.”

Also on display is a snuff box and pewter inkwell said to be used as Smith wrote The Wealth of Nations, as well as a glass paste portrait of Smith, created by 18th century Glasgow sculptor James Tassie; a portrait of Adam Smith’s mother, Margaret Douglas, and a first edition of Volume One of The Wealth of Nations which launched his career.

During his life, Smith travelled throughout Europe and held a professorship at the University of Glasgow, but he never cut his ties with the Lang Toun – a nickname for Kirkcaldy.

Visitors can see a drawing of the house at 220 High Street where Smith grew up and wrote The Wealth of Nations, and from where he made the short walk each day to the Burgh School, which has been demolished.

Cultural charity OnFife, which runs Kirkcaldy Galleries, holds seven books from Smith’s library, including works by the French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau and economist Jacques Necker.

Smith’s books were inherited by his nephew David Douglas and later divided between Douglas’s two daughters. Some were donated to the New College of the Free Church – part of the University of Edinburgh – and others were sold.

William Ballantyne Hodgson, a former Professor of Political Economy at the University of Edinburgh, and his son-in-law, Professor Joseph Shield Nicolson – who succeeded him – bought books at those sales.

The men later presented some of their acquisitions to Kirkcaldy Galleries when it opened in 1925.

Smith’s library is now distributed across the globe, including in Japan, where the University of Tokyo holds one-tenth of his books – 315 titles.

Professor Smith and his Glasgow colleagues have been working with scholars in Tokyo to create the world’s most extensive online resource dedicated to Adam Smith, which goes live next year.