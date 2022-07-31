Jump to content
Adele and Spice Girls lead praise to Lionesses’ ‘girl power’ after Euro 2022 win

The Lionesses’ 2-1 victory over Germany is the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966.

Naomi Clarke
Sunday 31 July 2022 21:03
Adele and the Spice Girls are among the famous faces to praise the Lionesses’ ‘girl power’ following their Euro 2022 victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Adele and the Spice Girls are among the famous faces to praise the Lionesses’ “girl power” following their Euro 2022 victory.

The squad beat Germany 2-1 after extra time, securing the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966.

Following their historic win, multi-award-winning singer Adele described the achievement as a “game changer”.

She shared a photo of the England women’s team celebrating their win on Instagram and wrote: “You did it!! It’s come home!!

“Congratulations @lionesses what a game changer!! So proud.”

The Spice Girls praised the Lionesses for their “girl power” as they posted a photo of the team celebrating their win on Twitter.

The British girl group captioned the post: “Congratulations @Lionesses True #GirlPower right there.”

David Baddiel said he can finally say the lyrics “it’s come home” from his classic football anthem Three Lions.

The comedian recorded the football song with Frank Skinner and the rock band Lightning Seeds back in 1996.

Following Euro 2022 win, Baddiel tweeted: “Home. In fact it’s come home. A sentence I thought I’d never write. I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses.”

The Lighting Seeds also added: “What a win @Lionesses. It’s Coming Home!!”

The band and Baddiel had reunited on Saturday at Camden’s Electric Ballroom to perform a special rendition of the song which had altered lyrics in celebration of the Lionesses’ success in the tournament.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also said that the Lionesses had “made us all so proud” as he congratulated them.

He added: “What an incredible result! Thank you forever!”

Singer Niall Horan described the women’s win as “inspirational”, adding: “What a great tournament! Incredible advert for women’s football and sport in general.”

Actress Dame Joan Collins also shared her congratulations saying “#BringItHome they did!” while TV presenter Les Dennis described the team as “amazing”.

Radio DJ Sara Cox praised the team’s stamina as she said in a tweet: “Incredible. I’m exhausted so @Lionesses must be done in.”

TV presenter and former sports pundit Dan Walker added: “Wonderful stuff from the @Lionesses What a performance over the last few weeks.

“So happy that my kids are experiencing an England football team winning a major tournament.”

While comedian Miranda Hart revealed she was emotional over the victory, writing: “Crying. So brilliant. So important. Too emotional to articulate more.

“I am glad there are 7 year olds watching this who wanted to be a goalkeeper like I did! But didn’t think it was ‘appropriate’ or ‘allowed’ to voice it. Thank you Lionesses.”

