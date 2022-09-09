British national anthem played at Venice Film Festival in honour of the Queen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The British national anthem played in honour of the Queen at the Venice International Film Festival, as Hollywood stars continued to grace the event’s red carpet.

A-listers including Brad Pitt, Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody arrived on day nine of the festival, as the world reeled from the historic announcement.

Screenings went ahead as usual in the Italian city, though other upcoming arts events including the Bafta Tea Party in Los Angeles, and the BBC Proms were cancelled following news of the monarch’s death.

De Armas dazzled on the red carpet in a full-length pink gown, with a long, ruffled train (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (AP)

Footage circulated online showed God Save The Queen booming out across the festival grounds, as punters milled around capturing videos in the evening.

Across the pond, the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) also went ahead as planned, though tributes were paid to the Queen’s legacy.

TIFF chief executive Cameron Bailey acknowledged that many guests would be “deeply affected” by the news.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her passing,” he said.

“As we prepare to welcome Canadians and international guests to the festival, we know that many will be deeply affected by her death.

“We keep her legacy in our memory,” he added in the statement shared on the event’s official page.

Back in Italy, guests were treated to the premiere of Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, in which de Armas stars as the world famous singer, and Brody.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood starlet from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Monroe.

Pitt is one of the film’s producers.

Adrien Brody poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Blonde (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (AP)

It reportedly received a 15-minute standing ovation following the screening, bringing Brody to tears.

De Armas dazzled on the red carpet in a full-length pink gown, with a long, ruffled train.

Pitt, who produced the film, opted for a simple tuxedo while Brody donned a and all-black outfit.