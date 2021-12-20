Pret told to review drink subscription adverts after complaints

Customers had complained that not all kinds of drinks were available at every store as part of their five drinks a week deal.

August Graham
Monday 20 December 2021 11:45
The drinks subscription costs customers £20 per month (Nick Ansell/PA)
The drinks subscription costs customers £20 per month (Nick Ansell/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sandwich and coffee chain Pret a Manger has been told that it should look at how it advertises its monthly subscription service after reports of complaints from customers.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it had told Pret to “consider reviewing” its advertising campaign for the £20-a-month subscription.

Pret subscribers can choose five drinks, including coffees, teas, frappes and hot chocolates, every day as part of the deal by scanning a code at checkout.

But customers complained to the BBC that they were often unable to get smoothies on the deal, as many shops said they were unable to make them.

We noted that their ads should not state or imply that the service was available in all store locations, or that it covers their entire range of products if that wasn’t the case

Advertising Standards Authority

Recommended

The broadcaster said that customers had made about 5,000 complaints to Pret about the deal, which was launched a little over a year ago.

The ASA said: “Following a handful of complaints, we sent an advice notice to Pret suggesting that they consider reviewing the ads for their subscription service.

“We noted that their ads should not state or imply that the service was available in all store locations, or that it covers their entire range of products if that wasn’t the case.

“An advice notice is where we consider that there are potential problems under our advertising rules but do not consider the issues raised are so significant as to warrant a full formal investigation.”

However, the advice notice likely means that the chain will not face any more action from officials.

They looked into the complaints, but found they did not warrant a full investigation.

“We will not seek an assurance of compliance or contact the advertiser again regarding the matter,” the ASA said.

Recommended

“We will also write to the complainant to explain the action we have taken.”

“We encourage anyone with concerns about any ads they’ve seen to get in touch.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in