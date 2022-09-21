Flight carrying Irish premier to UN gathering in New York returns to Dublin
The Aer Lingus flight turned back following a bird strike, a spokesperson for the airline said.
A plane carrying the Irish premier to New York for the UN General Assembly has returned to Dublin.
The Aer Lingus flight took off from Dublin Airport at around 5pm on Wednesday.
It returned to Dublin at around 6.30pm.
Reports have suggested the plane experienced a vibration in its right-hand engine.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin is due to take part in discussions at the General Assembly across two days.
A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said there had been a bird strike shortly after take-off.
“Aer Lingus flight EI107 operating from Dublin to New York JFK this afternoon was required to turn back when the aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off,” they said.
“The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all customers and crew safely disembarked.
“We plan to operate the flight later this evening on a replacement aircraft. We apologise to customers impacted for the inconvenience.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.