Afghan boy, 11, who went missing from London is found in Bristol
Police said the boy was located ‘safe and well’ in the Bristol area – some 120 miles from where he was last seen.
A young boy from Afghanistan who went missing less than a month after arriving in the UK has been found some 120 miles from where he was last seen.
Mohammed Khan was located “safe and well in the Bristol area” on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.
The 11-year-old had been reported missing from Deptford south London two days earlier.
His first language is Pashto and he speaks very little English.
He had last been seen at around 4pm on Tuesday, after he left the address where he had been staying to play football in a nearby park.
Officers were called when he did not return.
Met detectives launched a high-risk missing persons investigation and appealed to the public to help find him.
After finding him on Thursday, the force thanked the media and the public for sharing the appeal.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.