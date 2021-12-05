Dogs ranging from Afghans to Chihuahuas attend Scrooge-themed pageant

The theme for this year’s Furbabies Pageant was Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Henry Jones
Sunday 05 December 2021 16:40
Dolly the Chihuahua, during the Victorian Christmas themed Furbabies Dog Pageant (Danny Lawson/PA)
Dolly the Chihuahua, during the Victorian Christmas themed Furbabies Dog Pageant (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Dogs and their owners from across the UK have taken part in a Christmas-themed pageant in West Yorkshire with the dogs being judged on their festive outfits.

The theme for this year’s Furbabies Pageant, in Collingham was Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Mia the cocker spaniel, who won first place in the Queen Bell category (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The event’s director, 65-year-old Philip Hodgkins from Leeds, told the PA news agency that people and their dogs had travelled from as far afield as Portsmouth to attend the event.

He added that approximately 90 dogs had come along. “There are all different breeds, from Afghan hounds, right down to Chihuahuas.”

Recommended

An owner walks her dog down the red carpet at Collingham Memorial Hall (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

“We’ve got pugs, we’ve got Chihuahuas, we’ve got beagles, we’ve got Afghans we’ve got springer spaniels, we’ve got whippets… we’ve got everything”, he said.

Mr Hodgkins and his team of volunteers organised the event, which was first held in 2019.

Barney the beagle, dressed as a Victorian chimney sweep (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The pageant sees dogs dressed according to the theme, with the outfits assessed by a team of judges.

“They come and parade up and down the red carpet, in front of some judges, and the judges judge them as they see fit”, Mr Hodgkins explains.

People and their dogs came from as far afield as Portsmouth to attend the event (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in