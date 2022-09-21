Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Around 240 Afghans waiting more than six months for UK relocation

The Government has been accused of ‘failing’ Afghan nationals at risk from the Taliban

Ben Hatton
Thursday 22 September 2022 00:01
Around 240 people who helped UK forces in Afghanistan are waiting to be relocated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Around 240 people who helped UK forces in Afghanistan are waiting to be relocated (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Around 240 Afghans who assisted British forces in Afghanistan are waiting to be relocated despite being promised protection at least six months ago, according to official figures.

The Government has been accused of “failing” Afghan nationals at risk after the Taliban swept back into power in August 2021, with the Liberal Democrats describing the situation as “scandalous”.

The approximately 240 people are eligible under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap), which was set up to assist former locally employed staff in Afghanistan and relocate them to the UK.

Defence minister James Heappey said the Government is relocating people as quickly as possible but that there are “a range of potential issues which can delay the movement of individuals”, including documentation and security concerns.

Britain has a moral duty to assist and protect them

Labour shadow defence secretary John Healey

Recommended

Labour shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “The Conservatives are failing Afghans who supported our armed forces.

“The Government is simply not dealing with Arap relocations and applications fast enough, while Afghans who worked alongside UK personnel are at grave risk from the Taliban. Britain has a moral duty to assist and protect them.”

“Ministers urgently need to fix the Arap scheme.”

Liberal Democrat defence spokesman Jamie Stone added: “The number of people promised protection under the Arap scheme and not yet relocated to the UK is scandalous.

“These people put their lives on the line to help UK forces during the war, and were promised the chance to start a new life here in the UK.

“Instead, they’ve been left in limbo by the Conservative Government. I urge the Defence Secretary to resolve this issue right away.”

So far, around 10,000 people have been brought to the UK under the Arap scheme since it was launched in 2021.

But the Government has come under sustained criticism throughout the process over the speed of relocations and concerns for those who were still in Afghanistan and potentially at risk when the Taliban took over the country last year.

Responding to a written parliamentary question from Labour, defence minister Mr Heappey said: “As of August 31 2022, we are aware of approximately 240 Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy eligible principals, who received an eligibility decision either on or prior to 28 February 28 2022, that have not been relocated to the UK.

Recommended

“We are relocating individuals and their family members as quickly as possible and have relocated over a thousand individuals over the summer period.

“There are a range of potential issues which can delay the movement of individuals, including documentation and security considerations but we are actively communicating with all individuals to remove these barriers as quickly as possible.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in