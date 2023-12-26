Ahmadiyya Muslim community donates 750 gift baskets to the vulnerable

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community provided some festive joy over the weekend by delivering gift baskets to vulnerable people.

On Sunday, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), in collaboration with charities Marie Curie and Humanity First, gave baskets to more than 750 people across 40 UK towns and cities, including Birmingham and Manchester.

Recipients of the baskets – which included scented candles, toys and chocolates – were nominated by friends, family members and neighbours because they have been struggling financially or suffering from loneliness or illness.

Akbar Butt, AMYA UK’s director for charity and welfare, said: “The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) has said that every act of goodness is a charity.

“As Muslims, we don’t celebrate Christmas, yet we recognise the challenges many people face during this season.

“It’s crucial to extend a helping hand to those in need and I believe this effort is a humble way to bring joy to those who truly deserve it amidst this festive time.”

More information on the baskets and how to make a donation can be found at: mercy4mankind.org/festivegiftbasket/

Surplus donations will go to the charities Marie Curie and Humanity First.