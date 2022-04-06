Aintree race style expected to be bigger and brighter as crowds return

Aintree race style looks set to be bigger and brighter than ever as crowds return after a two-year absence.

The Grand National Festival, which has not been open to the public since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, ends with the world-famous steeplechase on Saturday but on Friday – Ladies Day – there is also competition off the track as punters compete in the style stakes.

Deana Taylor, of Felicity Hat Hire in Liverpool, has been providing headwear for the occasion and said that, following the break, people are going for a “bit extra”.

She said: “We have every colour, shape and style in here. Girls from Liverpool are not afraid to go for it – the bigger, the better in most cases.”

She said green and hot pink are the favourite colours of the season and everyone is making maximum effort.

“It has been such a pleasure to see people coming in for their hats for the races,” she said.

“We have some people who come in and label-drop – talking about Jimmy Choos and Gucci handbags – and then we have other girls who have been to Primark and the market.

“It doesn’t matter; the same amount of effort and thought has gone into every single outfit and I don’t think anybody has been in who hasn’t told me every little thing about what they’re planning to wear.”

Gill O’Neill, who owns dress shop Fairytale Endings in Liverpool’s Met Quarter shopping centre, predicted a colourful crowd.

She said: “People are going for it this year – things are a bit sort of brighter and maybe a bit more out there because I think people really want to be seen and make a bit of a splash.

“We’ve been selling a lot of bright colours – bright yellows and bright blues – and we are hoping it’s going to be a sunny day.

“A lot of people have been asking for big hats as well.”

The style at Aintree is excellent... It is an occasion to dress up and really show off your style Hairdresser Andrew Collinge

Hairdresser Andrew Collinge said the uncertain weather means stylists in his salon will be getting through a lot of hairspray.

“I think the style at Aintree is excellent,” he said. “It is a really great occasion. It’s like a wedding really, and it is an occasion to dress up and really show off your style.

“Everyone always makes a great effort but this year maybe they might do a little bit more after two years off.”

Mr Collinge said this year he expects looks to have a 1960s vibe, influenced by television programmes such as The Ipcress File, and recommended an elegant low chignon for a look that will last whatever the weather.

“It’s a hairstyle that won’t let you down,” he added.