Labour ministers accused of ‘jaw-dropping’ hypocrisy after using private jet

A Conservative former minister has accused the Government of “jaw-dropping” hypocrisy after ministers used a private jet, despite the party’s commitments to crack down on their use.

Andrew Murrison claimed ministers had been “hopping on and off” an Airbus A321 and asked if this was compatible with the Government’s aim of restoring trust in politicians.

Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary David Lammy used the Airbus to travel to New Delhi as he announced a new UK-India scheme aimed at strengthening co-operation on artificial intelligence.

Labour previously criticised Tory ministers for using the private jet, notably in January 2022 when the then-foreign secretary Liz Truss used it to travel to Australia.

At the time, Angela Rayner – now the Deputy Prime Minister – said the decision to fly privately showed the public “exactly quite how little respect this Conservative government has for taxpayers’ money”.

Then-prime minister Rishi Sunak was described as “out of touch” by Labour after he used private planes and helicopters to travel around the UK during the General Election campaign.

In October 2023, Rachel Reeves – now the Chancellor – promised a “crackdown on Tory ministers’ private jet habit” if Labour came to power.

During business questions on Thursday, Mr Murrison (South West Wiltshire) said: “Can we have a debate on trust in politics and politicians?

Foreign Secretary David Lammy used the Airbus A321 earlier this week to travel to New Delhi (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

“Newly minted ministers are already hopping on and off the Airbus A321 airplane, the same plane that was condemned in 2022 by the then-opposition as obscene, brazen and disgusting.

“In that debate will the Government be able to explain how that jaw-dropping show of double standards and hypocrisy is compatible with restoring trust?”

Responding, Commons Leader Lucy Powell said the Prime Minister’s travel arrangements are a “security matter”.

Ms Powell said: “I’m glad he raises that point because we’re actually having a debate this afternoon on resorting trust in politicians and politics, as this Government brings forward its manifesto commitment to take action on the sleaze and scandal and cronyism we saw in the last Parliament.

“We want to turn the page on that decisively, as we are beginning to do today.

“He will know that the travel arrangements of the Prime Minister are security matters, and I’m sure he’ll respect that.”