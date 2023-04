Watchdog extends investigation into claims over PM’s declaration of interests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parliament’s standards watchdog has expanded the inquiry into Rishi Sunak’s potential breach of the rules on declaring financial interests.

The Prime Minister is also being investigated over whether he broke the MPs’ code of conduct relating to disclosing details surrounding active inquiries, it emerged on Monday.

Standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg opened the inquiry following concerns that Mr Sunak did not detail his wife’s shares in a childcare agency that benefited from the Budget.

Mr Sunak declared Akshata Murty’s stake in Koru Kids in the ministerial register of interests after he failed to mention it when being questioned by an MP on the Liaison Committee.

Now Mr Greenberg has added a second strand to his inquiry, under rules forbidding MPs to “disclose details” in relation to any investigation he is undertaking without consent.

All my disclosures are declared in the normal way Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Downing Street defended its approach, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman saying they had only “pointed to what has been said previously” in public remarks.

The commissioner opened the investigation under rules that MPs must be “open and frank” when declaring their interests last week.

No 10 responded at the time by saying: “We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.”

Separately a Downing Street source confirmed the investigation was regarding the shares in the Koru Kids agency.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget last month included incentive payments for childminders joining the profession.

Under questioning on why the sum doubles to £1,200 if workers sign up through agencies, Mr Sunak was asked by Labour MP Catherine McKinnell if he had any interests to declare.

“No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way,” Mr Sunak said.

Meanwhile, Mr Greenberg also opened an investigation into Scott Benton under rules prohibiting MPs from causing “significant damage to the reputation and integrity” of the Commons.

He lost the Tory whip after being secretly filmed offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling industry investors in exchange for financial reward.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “While this Prime Minister fails to deliver the integrity he promised and preserves the rotten standards regime he inherited as the Tories resist tighter rules, Labour has a plan to clean up politics with an Independent Ethics and Integrity Commission to restore standards in public life.”