Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Campaigner Sir Alan Bates gets married on Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island

The wedding was kept as a surprise from his partner Suzanne Sercombe.

George Lithgow
Saturday 07 September 2024 21:23
Alan Bates, accompanied by Suzanne Sercombe, arriving at Aldwych House, central London, to give evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Alan Bates, accompanied by Suzanne Sercombe, arriving at Aldwych House, central London, to give evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Post Office campaigner Sir Alan Bates has married his partner Suzanne Sercombe on Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

The wedding was officiated by the Virgin tycoon on his private island in the British Virgin Islands last month, The Sunday Times reported.

Sir Richard reportedly invited the couple to the island after Sir Alan, 70, said in an interview in January: “If Richard Branson is reading this, I’d love a holiday.”

It was an absolute joy to play a small part in Alan and Suzanne’s love story, and I know they will continue to spread the beautiful light they share with everyone around them

Sir Richard Branson

The wedding came as a surprise to the new Lady Bates, 69, who had to wear a patterned sundress she had packed for the holiday, the newspaper reported.

Sir Richard told The Sunday Times: “It was an absolute joy to play a small part in Alan and Suzanne’s love story, and I know they will continue to spread the beautiful light they share with everyone around them.”

Campaigner Sir Alan shot to fame after a TV drama shone a spotlight on how he was forced to lead a campaign on behalf of subpostmasters following one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history.

He was played by Toby Jones in the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

The show drew renewed public attention to the subpostmasters who were wrongly prosecuted during the Horizon IT scandal.

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and given criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015, as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, who played Sir Alan’s wife in the ITV drama, said Suzanne is “the wind beneath his wings”.

The Post Office Inquiry will resume on September 23.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in