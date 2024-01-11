What the papers say – January 11

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Post Office Horizon IT scandal continues to dominate the front pages of the UK’s newspapers on Thursday.

The Daily Express brand their front page with the word “Justice” while joining the The Guardian in saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to introduce legislation to ensure victims of the scandal have their convictions overturned.

The Prime Minister is promising a new law within weeks in order to overturn the convictions given to the subpostmasters, according to the Financial Times and the Metro.

The Daily Telegraph says Post Office investigators were offered cash incentives to prosecute subpostmasters during the Horizon IT scandal.

The Daily Mirror and The Times relay words from subpostmaster Alan Bates, who said it is “about time” the victims received justice, but said payout plans will not make up for the suffering they had to endure.

The Daily Star demands Mr Bates, who fought for justice for subpostmasters for 21 years, is knighted after his fight for those wronged by the scandal.

The Independent asks “why did it take a TV show to clear 736 subpostmasters?” while the i leads with increasing pressure to “punish Post Office scandal firm”.

The Daily Mail says a new battle will begin as people who were not convicted but were “hounded” by the Post Office were made an initial offer of just £75,000.

And, in other news, The Sun says the wife of Manchester City star Kyle Walker, Annie, has left the footballer after “years of torment”.