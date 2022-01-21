Comedian Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton announce separation
The couple have said they have made the decision jointly.
Comedian Alan Carr and his husband Paul Drayton are separating, a spokesperson for Carr has said.
They have been married for three years, but have been a couple for 13 years and said they have made the decision “jointly and amicably”.
In a statement to the PA news agency, the spokesperson said: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.
“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.
“We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”
Carr, 45, hosted the Royal Variety Performance for the first time last year, saying it had been a “dream come true”.
