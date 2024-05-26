400 men ‘sing their hearts out’ at concert to support Prostate Cancer UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

More than 400 men came together to “sing their hearts out” at a concert to support charity Prostate Cancer UK.

The event, which took place at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on Saturday, marked the end of a national singing project called Men United in Song, which was funded by Arts Council England and delivered by music education charity Peterborough Sings! and Peterborough Male Voice Choir.

Peterborough Sings! and Peterborough Male Voice Choir mentored and supported four partner choirs who sang at the event – including Northampton, Worcester, Radcliffe-on-Trent and Welwyn Garden City male voice choirs.

Preparation took place over 10 weeks, with more than £90,000 and counting raised for Prostate Cancer UK.

Jonathan Newell was one of the singers in attendance and said being part of the project gave him a “real sense of accomplishment”.

The 74-year-old from Bourne, Lincolnshire, said: “Being diagnosed with prostate cancer was very much a kick in the teeth – life takes on a whole new outlook.

“I wouldn’t be here now without Prostate Cancer UK and wanted to help the charity so their valuable work can continue. That’s why I signed up for Men United in Song.

“Being part of the project, part of a team and able to support fellow team members gave me a real sense of accomplishment and the conviction that it isn’t all doom and gloom.”

Harry Wood, 66, said taking part helped him “get my self-confidence back and given me a real purpose”.

“I thoroughly enjoy the singing and the comradeship among members of the group,” Mr Wood, from Nottingham, added.

“Where before, people used to ask about my health, now they talk about music and Men United in Song and the fact that we are a great inspiration to so many people.”

Will Prideaux, director of Peterborough Sings! and the Men United in Song project, said: “It’s not about finding the next Gary Barlow or Alfie Boe, but about giving ordinary men the opportunity to come along, try something new and enjoy the challenge and teamwork of singing together.

“Everyone’s in the same boat, and it’s all about the experience and the journey.”

Laura Kerby, chief executive at Prostate Cancer UK, added: “It’s incredible that so many men came together to sing their hearts out in Nottingham, particularly when they had little or no experience of singing before their 10-week rehearsal period.”