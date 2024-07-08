Jump to content

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Sir Lenny Henry in crowd on Wimbledon day eight

They were joined at the championships by golfers Luke Donald and Shane Lowry, as well as the Duchess of Gloucester.

Casey Cooper-Fiske
Monday 08 July 2024 16:34
Sir Lenny Henry and Lisa Makin in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry and Lisa Makin in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Lenny Henry and Prince Albert II of Monaco were among the crowd at Wimbledon on day eight of the championships.

British comedian Sir Lenny was joined by his partner, Lisa Makin, in the royal box on Centre Court, wearing a cream suit, white patterned top, and white tie.

Makin wore a white suit and could be seen perusing the programme during play.

Prince Albert II of Monaco in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prince Albert II of Monaco in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Also watching from the royal box, Prince Albert II wore a dark blue suit with a lighter blue tie, and white shirt, along with blue glasses.

Shane Lowry in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shane Lowry in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Bridge Of Spies and Dunkirk star, Sir Mark Rylance, was also in the Centre Court crowd, wearing a light brown hat and suit, with a white shirt and waistcoat, along with a bow tie.

He was joined by his wife, director Claire van Kampen, who wore a black floral dress.

Sir Mark Rylance and Claire van Kampen arrive on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sir Mark Rylance and Claire van Kampen arrive on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Also watching the day’s play were golfers Shane Lowry and Luke Donald.

Irish golfer Lowry wore a cream suit, with a light blue shirt, and a black tie, while English former world number one, Donald, wore a dark blue suit, with a purple tie, and white shirt.

Luke Donald in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)
Luke Donald in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duchess of Gloucester was also in the royal box, watching on in a black outfit.

The Duchess of Gloucester in the royal box on day eight (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duchess of Gloucester in the royal box on day eight (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

On the court, in the women’s singles, play today has so far seen Anna Kalinskaya forced to retire from her match with Kazak world number three, Elena Rybakina, and Elina Svitolina beat Wang Xinyu, 6-1, 6-1.

In the men’s singles, former champion and world number two, Novak Djokovic, will take on Holger Rune at 5.15pm.

