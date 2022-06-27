Boris Johnson tells Argentina Falklands’ sovereignty is not in question

Boris Johnson told Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez that the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands is “not in question”.

The two leaders met in the margins of the G7 summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “President Fernandez raised the Falkland Islands.

“The Prime Minister was firm that their sovereignty is not in question.

“The Prime Minister stressed that the Falkland Islanders, like all people, have a right to self-determination.”