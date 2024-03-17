Irish Wolfhound mascot Seamus leads Irish Guards in St Patrick’s Day parade

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Irish Guards have marched at Mons Barracks in a St Patrick’s Day parade led by their mascot – a three-year-old Irish Wolfhound named Seamus.

On Sunday, 250 Irish Guardsmen gathered at the barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, as crowds congregated for parades in Dublin, London and Birmingham to celebrate the holiday.

It was the first time in nearly a year that a full contingent of Irish Guardsmen came together for a parade, with the last occasion being the coronation of the King in May 2023, according to the British Army.

Commanding Officer James Aldridge said: “St Patrick’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen the friendships that are so fundamental to our regimental ethos and identity.

“With our busy and diverse operational schedules, it is the most prominent occasion for the regimental family to come together, and we are really looking forward to welcoming Micks of all ranks, from across the Army, past and present, and their families.

“We will raise a glass to those unable to attend this year.”

In London, more than 50,000 people were expected to join the annual procession of Irish marching bands, dance troupes and pageantry through the capital.

The parade started in Hyde Park Corner at noon, with a route through Piccadilly, St James’s Street, Pall Mall, Cockspur Street and Whitehall, ending with live performances at Trafalgar Square.