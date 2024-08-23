Hannah Lynch’s sister pays tribute to ‘my little angel’ after yacht sinking

Support truly

The older sister of Mike Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter Hannah has paid tribute to her “little angel” after it was confirmed she had died in a luxury yacht sinking alongside her father.

Mr Lynch and Hannah were among seven people who died after the Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily early on Monday morning.

The tech mogul, 59, was the creator of software giant Autonomy and had been cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud related to its 11 billion dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

Hannah Lynch’s sister Esme described her as “the most amazing, supportive and joyful sister”.

Paying tribute, she said: “Hannah often burst into my bedroom and lay down with me. Sometimes beaming with a smile, sometimes cheeky, sometimes for advice. No matter what, she brought boundless love to me.

“She was endlessly caring, passionately mad, unintentionally hilarious and the most amazing, supportive and joyful sister and best friend to me.

“And on top of all this, she had even more love to give endlessly to all her friends, and passion to give to her incredible studies and goals.

“She is my little angel, my star.”

A spokesperson for the Lynch family said earlier on Friday: “The Lynch family is devastated, in shock and is being comforted and supported by family and friends.

“Their thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy.

“They would like to sincerely thank the Italian coastguard, emergency services and all those who helped in the rescue.

“Their one request now is that their privacy be respected at this time of unspeakable grief.”

Mr Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, had recently finished her A-levels and was due to study at Oxford University.

Jon Mitropoulos-Monk, head of English at Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, said of his former pupil: “I’ve never taught someone who combined sky-high intellectual ability with warmth and enthusiasm in the way Hannah did.

“She lit up the classroom with her energy, passion for learning and sheer intelligence (though never with a hint of arrogance).”

“I will remember her for what she taught me: kindness, compassion and commitment,” he added.

Hannah’s friend Katya Lewis also paid tribute, saying: “Being with Hannah made me feel whole and happy.

“She had a warm and beautiful soul.

“She is the most special friend anyone could ask for and I will always love Hannah.”

Patrick Jacob, a family friend, said the teenager was “charming and ferociously intelligent with an insatiable thirst for life and knowledge”.

“We have lost one of our brightest stars whose future held so much promise,” he added.

“Her loss is unbearable.”

Gracie Lea, a school classmate, added that the 18-year-old was “sincere, dedicated, fiercely intelligent and genuinely kind”.

Close friend and colleague Andrew Kanter described Mr Lynch as “instantly inspiring” and said “he will be sorely missed”.

In the tribute, Mr Kanter said: “Mike was the most brilliant mind and caring person I have ever known.

“Over nearly a quarter century I had the privilege of working beside someone unrivalled in their understanding of technology and business.

“There is simply no other UK technology entrepreneur of our generation who has had such an impact on so many people.

“His passion for life, knowledge and all those around him was instantly inspiring to everyone he met, and he will be sorely missed.”

Family friend Albert Read said: “I’ve never met anyone like Mike – a searing intellect, a steel that would transform the world around him.

“An instinct for family and friends – organising children’s treasure hunts, big gatherings of neighbours in Suffolk – and, with Angela, a determination to light up the worlds of art and science for his two beloved daughters.

“Warm, funny, brilliant, loyal and exceptionally brave, with a heart as big as his brain.”

Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo were also confirmed to have died after the sinking.

Sushovan Hussain, a close friend of Mr Lynch and former chief financial officer of Autonomy, said he was “utterly devastated” over the “tragic” incident.

“My wife and I are utterly devastated by the deaths of so many of our dear friends. No words can express our sorrow,” he said.

“I have known Mike for over 40 years, since our school days, and for most of that time our lives have been inextricably linked.

“I was thrilled when he was acquitted and now his departure leaves an unfillable hole in my life.

“We have known Hannah since her birth, and for her to be taken on the precipice of her life is cruel beyond belief. Our hearts bleed for Angela and her remaining daughter.”

Mr Hussain also paid tribute to Stephen Chamberlain, Mr Lynch’s co-defendant in the US fraud trial, who died after he was hit by a car on Saturday.

He said: “Steve was by my side for many years, and I had the honour of calling him, Jonathan, Judy and Chris my good friends.

“It is truly impossible to fathom how they can all be gone over such a short period. It is tragic beyond words.”

The Bayesian was moored around half a mile off the coast of Porticello when it sank as the area was hit by a storm.

The wreckage of the Bayesian is resting on the seabed off the coast at a depth of 50 metres (164ft).

A helicopter, remotely controlled underwater vehicles, naval units and cave divers have been used in the search.

The final body, believed to be that of Mr Lynch’s daughter, was recovered on Friday.

Poppy Gustafsson, the chief executive of cybersecurity company Darktrace, also paid tribute to Mr Lynch, who was a co-founder of the firm.

She said: “Without Mike, there would be no Darktrace. We owe him so much.

“Mike drove an unwavering focus in everything that he did. He was binary: there was no half Mike. His intelligence was, to me, what a galaxy is to a planet. That intelligence was intimidating.”

She added: “I am grateful to Mike for his support to me and to Darktrace, which continued long after his involvement. He leaves behind an enormous legacy with us, but also with the broader UK technology ecosystem.”

Referring to the recent court case in the US in which Mr Lynch and co-defendant Mr Chamberlain were recently cleared of charges of fraud and conspiracy, she said: “At a time when both Mike and Steve were so recently acquitted, it feels too cruel.

“But also, such a relief to know that they died with the world knowing their innocence.”