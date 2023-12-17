What the papers say – December 17

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sunday’s newspaper front pages are filled with a range of stories, including the return of missing teenager Alex Batty, politics and more violence in Gaza.

The Daily Mirror focuses on Alex Batty, who is back in the UK after his disappearance six years ago at the age of 11.

The Sunday People also covers his return to Manchester and says he may have been found up to half a year earlier but for a mix-up between French and British officials.

The Mail on Sunday splashes on immigration as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a conference in Italy, where he claimed illegal immigrants will trigger the collapse of “our very systems of government” unless something is done to stop them.

The Sunday Telegraph concentrates on the PM’s claims migration will be used by hostile states to destabilise Western nations without a revamp to asylum conventions.

The Observer says Mr Sunak’s January pledge for the NHS is behind schedule with the waiting times and bed availability growing even worse.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has written in The Sunday Times that the UK wants a “sustainable” peace in Gaza as the Israeli Defence Force continues to ignore calls for a ceasefire from the United Nations.

The Sunday Express says England rugby league stars Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow will be honoured by King Charles for their efforts to help people living with motor neurone disease.

The Daily Star on Sunday reveals certain family members may disappear to on December 25.