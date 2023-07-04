Scottish Green co-leaders snub service of thanksgiving for King

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The co-leaders of the Scottish Greens have rejected an invitation to a service of thanksgiving for the King in Edinburgh this week, with one of them due to speak at an anti-monarchy rally instead.

Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater – Scottish Government ministers who are two of the most outspoken republican MSPs in Holyrood – announced their intentions on Tuesday.

The special service to mark the King’s coronation will take place at St Giles’ Cathedral on the Royal Mile on Wednesday, where Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the country’s crown jewels.

Mr Harvie will instead speak at a rally outside Holyrood organised by the anti-monarchy group Our Republic.

Alex Salmond, a former first minister of Scotland, also declined an invitation to attend the thanksgiving service.

Ms Slater said: “In 21st century Scotland, the monarchy is nothing to celebrate.

“It is an out-of-date and undemocratic institution.

“How can we justify a system that allows one family to enjoy so much unearned wealth and privilege at a time when millions of people have so little?

“Scotland can be a modern and democratic republic with an elected and accountable head of state.

“I want every child in Scotland to know they live in a genuine democracy and that they can achieve the highest office, regardless of which family they come from.”

Mr Harvie added: “There are many people in Scotland who regard the monarchy as a tiresome spectacle and a symbol of values we don’t hold.

The Greens may have failed to deliver a deposit return scheme, but they can definitely recycle tedious anti-monarchy rants Donald Cameron, Scottish Conservatives

“I will be proud to speak at the Our Republic rally and to stand with others who want to build a more democratic society where power and wealth belongs to the people rather than being passed down as an inheritance.

“That is just one reason why I support Scottish independence. It will give us the opportunity to ask the big questions about how we are ruled and to build a fairer and more equal society.”

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said the Greens’ decision is akin to “student politics”, and Mr Harvie’s choice to speak at the rally instead is “predictably infantile”.

Mr Cameron added: “If he wants to ask big questions, he should start with how he conducts himself as a Government minister.

“The Greens may have failed to deliver a deposit return scheme, but they can definitely recycle tedious anti-monarchy rants.

“As on so many issues, the extremist Greens are out of touch with the majority of Scots, who see the coronation and the King’s commitment to Scotland as something to celebrate.”

Mr Salmond, leader of the Alba Party, said he believes Charles will be the “last King of Scots”, and he described the ceremony as “entirely wrong headed”.

He said: “It will end up satisfying no-one and it has sketchy historical legitimacy.

“A real Scottish monarchist should have advised Charles III to have a full blown coronation in Scone, as his namesake Charles II did in 1651.

“It is no small thing to be crowned King of Scots and it should be treated as such, not palmed off in some artificial and second rate ceremony.

“Charles could have been the first Scottish King crowned using the Stone of Destiny since the 13th century and that historical authenticity would have counted for a great deal and more than compensated for a minimum of flummery and expenditure.

“Of course Scots Kings were expected to take an oath of allegiance to the people, not vice versa.

“I fear Charles is being poorly advised by a group of courtiers who have a great love of pomp and no understanding of circumstance.”