Salmond recalls how Queen shared ‘very successful’ racing tips with him

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has paid tribute to the Queen, as he recalled how she shared “very successful” racing tips with him.

Mr Salmond said he and the Queen often spoke about horse racing during their meetings.

And the former SNP leader, who now leads the pro-independence Alba Party, recalled their “extensive and freewheeling” discussions “with no subject out of bounds”.

He said: “She had a great love of Scotland and enormous regard for her people.

“I suspect that of all her 15 prime ministers and 15 first ministers in her record-breaking reign, I was the only one to whom she shared her racing tips – and very successful they were too.”