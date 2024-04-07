Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Burglars target Newcastle United star Alexander Isak’s home

It is believed they may have struck the Swedish forward’s home in Darras Hall, Northumberland, on Thursday.

Helen William
Sunday 07 April 2024 14:14
Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak (PA)
Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak (PA) (PA Wire)

A car has reportedly been stolen from the home of Newcastle United star Alexander Isak after burglars broke in.

It is believed they may have struck the Swedish forward’s home in Darras Hall, Northumberland on Thursday, just 48 hours before he played in Newcastle’s 1-0 win at Fulham on Saturday, according to The Sun newspaper.

A Northumbria Police said it received a report of a burglary from a property at around 10.05pm on Thursday.

A force spokesman said: “The offence is believed to have taken place earlier that day.

“It was reported that offenders gained entry to the property and took a vehicle from the address.

“The vehicle was later found abandoned in the Dissington area, and the occupants had fled the scene.”

It is not known whether the Swedish international or his family were at home at the time of the burglary.

Police said “inquiries remain ongoing”.

In December, Manchester City star England midfielder Jack Grealish spoke of his devastation after burglars struck his Cheshire home.

In an Instagram post after the raiders struck, reportedly taking jewellery and watches during City’s Premier League clash against Everton, he wrote: “This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt.”

