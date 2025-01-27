Fresh sanctions target Belarusian authorities behind ‘sham’ election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six Belarusian officials and three companies have been hit with British sanctions in response to a “cynical pretence of democracy” in the country’s elections.

The UK and Canada have joined forces to impose the fresh wave of sanctions after “sham” presidential elections were held in Belarus on Sunday, which saw Vladimir Putin’s ally Alexander Lukashenko win a seventh five-year term in power.

Among the six people facing sanctions are the chairman of Belarus’ election commission Igor Vasilyevich Karpenko.

Others facing a ban on travelling to the UK and spending money in the country are the leaders of security forces and prisons involved in a crackdown on the Belarusian regime’s political opponents.

They include Viktor Alexandrovich Dubrovka, Pavel Ivanovich Kazakov, and Andrey Mikhailovich Tsedrik, who all manage prisons in the eastern European nation, as well as Andrei Valerievich Ananenko and Mikhail Petrovitch Bedunkevich, the head and deputy head of the security force Gubopik.

Three Belarusian defence companies have also been sanctioned because of the country’s support for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

They are radar manufacturer Alevkurp OJSC, ammunition maker Legmash Plant JSC, and drone builder KB Unmanned Helicopters (UavHeli).

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The world has become well-accustomed to Lukashenko’s cynical pretence of democracy in Belarus, while in reality he brutally represses civil society and opposition voices to strengthen his grip on power.

“The UK, alongside our partners, will continue to stand by the people of Belarus and expose those who deny them their legitimate right to freedom and democracy.”

On Sunday, the UK joined its allies Australia, Canada, the EU and New Zealand in issuing a joint statement condemning the result of Belarus’ presidential election.

“We are united in our condemnation of the sham presidential elections in Belarus on 26 January and the ongoing human rights violations perpetrated by the Belarusian regime.

“Recently announced sanctions represent a co-ordinated, multilateral effort to hold the Lukashenko regime to account,” the statement said.

The five Western allies urged the Lukashenko regime to release the more than 1,250 “political prisoners who remain unjustly detained”.